Beyoncé In Talks To Be The Reason We Actually Tune Into The Oscars This Year

The Oscars have been losing its flair over the years, with ratings seemingly dropping every year, but a Beyoncé appearance could help stop that trend.

Variety exclusively reports that “Hollywood’s biggest night” is in talks with King Bey in hopes she will bless them with her presence and perform her powerful anthem “Be Alive” from the exceptional film King Richard. The website reports that Beyoncé’s team is in “deep” discussions for a satellite performance. The Houston native will reportedly sing the song from the same Compton tennis courts where Richard Williams took his future tennis stars, Venus & Serena Williams. According to the report, Will Smith will also somehow be involved with the performance.

Per Variety:

Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif. The concept began solidifying last Monday, three individuals with knowledge of the talks said.

The location, of course, is where sports legends Venus and Serena practiced relentless drills in their youth under the watchful eye of their father, Richard. One possible scenario would have Will Smith, who plays the titular character in the film, appear onsite with Beyoncé and then presumably head north to Hollywood in time to take his seat for the announcement of the best actor category, sources added.

We would love to see it. Again this is all hearsay. Beyoncé and her team are notorious for keeping everything close to the hip regarding anything she is doing. It has become a running gag on social media that she makes everyone sign non-disclosure agreements, so whoever “leaked” this info would more than likely get the boot. Variety reports it reached out to spokespersons for both The Academy and Beyoncé but got no response.

King Richard has been racking up wins during award season. Will Smith has already taken home a SAG Award, Golden Globe, NAACP Image Award, BAFTA, and Critics’ Choice Award for his brilliant portrayal as the polarizing Richard Williams. At the upcoming Academy Awards, the film is up for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Anjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Song. Strangely, the same film nominated for Best Picture, the director Reinaldo Marcus Green didn’t get a Best Director nomination.

We are definitely rooting for everyone Black, and if Beyoncé does show up, we are tuning in.

Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty