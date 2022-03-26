Retired NBA Hooper Shawn Marion Has A Message For People Still Hating On His Jump Shot

Retired NBA hooper Shawn Marion finally got some things off his chest regarding his “unusual” jump shot form.

Earlier in the week, a Twitter Spaces focused on “Who would be the GOAT player in NBA history if they had more help?” caught traction on the social media platform. It was so popping that Shawn Marion entered the discussion, and boy did he have a lot to say. Marion wasted no time and decided that conversation was a perfect moment to call out the haters who clowned him for his unorthodox shooting motion.

“They talk about my motherf***ing shot, but nobody in the f***ing league shoots the same. Get the f*** out of here,” Marion begins his rant. “I’m shooting 35-40 percent from the f***ing three-point line at one point in my career. I was a very consistent jump shooter, so you are going to sit there and talk about my motherf***ing shot, but don’t want to talk about everything else I did on the f***ing floor?”

“Get the f*** out of here,” Marion added, telling the people who have critiqued his jump shot during his playing years, “Suck my d***.”

He wasn’t finished there.

“Like seriously, I’m averaging 20 plus points and over ten rebounds a game at 6″7′ in a league that is dominated by bigs at the time,” Marion continued. “Dominated by power forwards and centers, and then I’m getting two blocks, and I’m getting two-plus steals per game.”

“And you want to sit there and talk about my motherf***ing shot? Don’t nobody in the league shoot the same. Really? Look, I’m top five – you go back, who got the number one winning percentage in Phoenix Suns history? N**** Me! I’m top five in almost every category in Phoenix Suns’ history,” Marion further added.

“Go back and look at it. Numbers don’t lie. I’m talkin’ straight facts. I don’t play these games,” he concluded.

The man nicknamed “The Matrix” isn’t lying. He put up some impressive averaging 15.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game over his 16-year career. Marion was also selected to four NBA All-Star teams during his time with the “Seven Seconds or Less” that featured Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire in their primes.

During the 2004-05 season, Marion started in all 81 games, averaging 19.4 points with a .476 FG% and shooting .833 from the charity stripe. He also averaged 11.3 rebounds, 2.01 steals, 1.9 assists, 1.47 blocks. His best season came in 2005-06, averaging 21.8 points (.525 FG%, .809 FT%), 11.8 rebounds, 1.98 steals, 1.8 assists, and 1.69 blocks.

So, yeah, put some respect on Shawn Marion’s name. Besides, have y’all seen Bill Cartwright’s shooting form? It’s way worse than Marion’s, but it got the job done.

Photo: John McCoy / Getty