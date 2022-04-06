Obama Returns To The White House To Celebrate The Affordable Care Act With President Joe Biden

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to join his former VP and current commander-in-chief Joe Biden in celebrating the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, which was one of his most notable achievements during the eight years he spent in the Oval Office.

“It feels like the good old days,” Biden said while standing next to the guy who used to be his boss, as CNN reported.

“It is good to be back in the White House. It’s been a while,” Obama said. “I confess I heard some changes have been made by the current President since I was last here. Apparently, Secret Service agents have to wear aviator sunglasses now. The Navy Mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins. And there’s a cat running around.”

“That was a joke!” he continued. (Sometimes Obama is kind of awkward when he tries to make a joke, so that might have needed to be explained.)

Obama’s trip to his old job came with an agenda to aid Biden in assuring the American people that steps were being taken to further improve healthcare in the U.S. and make it more affordable for everyone. Those steps reportedly include closing a loophole that has prevented millions of people from qualifying for subsidies.

“Progress feels way too slow sometimes. Victories are often incomplete,” Biden said in reference to healthcare laws and his administration’s plans to expand benefits and access for all Americans and their medical needs.

Meanwhile, some are hoping Obama’s White House visit was about more than just health care. Mid-term elections are right around the corner, after all.

From CNN:

His return to the White House is the first sign of what many Democrats hope will be his increased involvement in the 2022 midterm elections . The former President and former first lady Michelle Obama are two of the most sought-after party leaders — expected to be in high demand by Senate and House candidates this year.

That could potentially stand in contrast to Biden, whose approval ratings remain near historic lows heading into campaign season. Biden is eager to campaign for Democrats in the coming year, but has also made known he is open to any role his party sees as helpful.

Either way, it was nice to see the man’s face in the White House again. Obama is still our president, and Biden is, well —Biden is Biden.

Hopefully, his healthcare initiatives are successful. Biden could use the win and the rest of us can use to coverage without emptying our bank accounts.