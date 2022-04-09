Breaking: 24-Year-Old Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Struck By A Vehicle

Former Ohio State standout and Pittsburgh Steelers backup QB Dwayne Haskins has passed away. He was 24.

In a since-deleted tweet, Adam Schefter revealed the news; the young NFL player died in a car accident. His agent Cedric Saunders confirmed the tragic news to the ESPN NFL insider. No further details about the car accident have been revealed. Schefter caught a lot of heat for his initial tweet for mentioning Haskins was “struggling to catch on” during his NFL career, which has now been tragically cut short.

Schefter released a revised tweet after being met with tons of backlash.”Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter tweeted.

“Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs, and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic….” he continued in a follow-up tweet.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement he is “devastated and at a loss for words” adding Haskins “quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh,” and was one of the team’s “hardest workers both on the field and in our community.”

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” he continued.

Haskins was drafted in the first round by the Washington Commanders starting in two seasons for the team in 2019-20. He finished with 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The story is still developing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Haskins’ family and close friends.

