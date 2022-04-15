Sources Deny A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Cheating Rumors

Say it ain’t so, Rocky.

Rumored news broke on Twitter Thursday afternoon that alleged A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were on the outs because the Harlem rapper had cheated on his pregnant significant other. It all began when random Twitter account @Kurrco tweeted the news out, sourcing it from writer Louis Pisano.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have supposedly split up Apparently Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi,” the tweet with currently 13,000 retweets and nearly 80,000 likes reads.

Pisano alleged that the connection between Rocky and the designer goes back a few years, tweeting, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes” before mentioning that everything hit the fan at American eatery Craig’s in LA.

Twitter users immediately jumped onto the news and tore down Rocky’s character at the mere idea that he would cheat on the goddess that is Rihanna. However, it’s important to know that the news wasn’t released by a verified source, and Page Six has since debunked the rumor.

“They’re fine. It’s not true,” a source told Page Six.

Just a few days ago, Rihanna graced the cover of Vogue to reveal how being stuck in quarantine is what brought the close friends even closer.

“He became my family in that time. I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” she says of the tour bus road trips they went on. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.” No matter where they stopped, they always had fun. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures.”