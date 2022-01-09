Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Retail Stores Opening In 2022

Rihanna continues to secure multiple bags. The brand owner and occasional singer has announced that Savage x Fenty will be opening multiple brick and mortar retail stores in 2022.

On Friday (Jan. 7), Rih Rih announced via her official Instagram that Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. are where the first stores will be erected.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!,” was her caption of a rendering of a Savage x Fenty store.

She added, “can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @savagexfenty feed for details 👀.”

At this point, considering how popular her products are, Rihanna’s music career is clearly optional.

In other news, the Internet is speculating that Rihanna dropped Ari Fletcher as a Savage x Fenty brand ambassador due to her questionable takes on domestic violence.

Bosses gotta do what bosses do.