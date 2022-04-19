Supermodel Chanel Iman Goes Instagram Official With New England Patriot Davon Godchaux

It was all good just a few years ago.

Chanel Iman was recently married to Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants, with whom she had two daughters. However, the two are quietly in the middle of a divorce, but now it’s been made clearer that the model is moving on. While some people are showing off their desert-ready outfits are Coachella, Iman decided to go a different route and become Instagram official with her new boyfriend at the music festival.

Named Davon Godchaux, he’s a 27-year-old defensive tackle for the New England Patriots who’s been in the league since 2017. Godchaux attended LSU for three seasons before declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft, where the Miami Dolphins picked him up in the fifth round with the 178th overall. He played there until the end of the 2020 season and would eventually sign a two-year contract with the Bill Belichick-led Patriots on March 23, 2021.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel made things official with an Instagram shot with a simple heart and smiley face caption. Godchaux commented on the picture, telling Iman that he loved her, and posted his own carousel of the two hanging at Coachella with a caption that read “Mines👅❤️.”

Shepard and Iman quietly separated, with fans only noticing the split because he stopped appearing in her Instagram feed. The public didn’t realize until January 2022, despite Shepard filing for divorce the summer prior. The New York Giant is requesting that their daughters Cali Clay and Cassie Snow have his house as a primary residence and suggests that Iman have “supervised parenting time” with the girls.