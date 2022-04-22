EarthDay: Meta Quest Introduces Earth Day Experiences That Literally Will Take Viewers Around The World

Earth Day is upon us and since its inception in 1970, the annual celebration centers solely on protecting the planet’s delicate and vital environment. Meta Quest 2, one of the leading VR tech companies, rolled out a slate of programming in support of Earth Day that will literally take viewers around our beautiful world.

April is Earth Month and Meta Quest continues to develop and roll out potent pieces of content related to the month-long celebration. For Earth Day, we’re putting a focus on a handful of Travel Experiences only available on the Meta Quest 2 which features Academy Award-winning star Lupita Nyong’o, pro rock climber Alex Honnold, and director Sophie Ansel.

Working in conjunction with Conservation International, Lupita Nyong’o serves as the narrator for My Africa, which puts a spotlight on her home country via an elephant sanctuary highlighting how nature and man can coexist in harmony.

Director Sophie Ansel takes viewers to Mexico via the Out of the Blue experience, which examines Cabo Pulmo National Park, a sprawling water wonderland that famed diver Jacques Cousteau described as the “Aquarium Of The World.” Despite previous overfishing that all but eliminated the wildlife at the park, conservation efforts have reversed the reef’s fortunes.

The Soloist VR takes viewers across the peaks of the United States and Europe with professional rock climber and Free Solo star Alex Hornold tackling some of his favorite spots stateside before connection with Nicolas Hojak in the European Alps.

Keeping things in the states, The Endangered Starry Sky experience lands viewers in Utah and Zion National Park where viewers can get an unfettered view of the night sky, a vantage under danger due to light pollution from large city dwellings. Officials are working to have Zion National Park designated as an official “Dark Sky Place” in order to protect the view.

Along with the quartet of experiences mentioned above, Meta Quest has a number of VR travel experiences that will take viewers deep under the sea, to the skies, on land, and back again. To learn more about Meta Quest’s Earth Month programming in full, including air times and details, please click here.

Happy Earth Day!

Photo: Meta/Meta Quest