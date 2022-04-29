Cassius Recommends: BALLSY Liquid Courage Hydrating Body Wash

The BALLSY brand is known for providing quality grooming products that will keep a man’s nether regions from smelling unfortunate. But, no one will ever get to test if you are indeed fresh as can be if the rest of your body is offensive.

Enter BALLSY’s Liquid Courage Hydrating Body Wash, which takes care of your total package, no pun intended. Touted as “an elixir sent directly from the shower gods themselves” we’ll ease back on the hyperbole and just say that it does the job. For those into technical details, it features hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and exfoliating ingredients like jojoba spheres. But when it comes down to it, the stuff keeps you clean and feeling confident, and smells good.

And the bottle definitely looks cooler in your shower than that shriveled-up piece of soap that you refuse to throw out until it disintegrates into nothingness. You can cop the BALLSY Liquid Courage Hydrating Body Wash in scents like “Forest & Fields,” “Ocean & Air” and “Citrus & Cedar” for a cool $15 right here. The price goes down if you take part in its subscription service, too.

We suggest using wash cloths, for cultural and hygienic purposes.