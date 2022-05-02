We Love To See It: Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Launches First Global Impact Day

A head of the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round NBA Playoffs matchup with the Miami Heat, team owner Michael Rubin decided to spend some time and give back.

On Wednesday, Fanatics, Rubin’s other company, launched its Global Impact Day (Apr.27). The company’s 4,000 employees took part in a day of service across the 10 countries where they volunteered to help local communities. Rubin himself got in on the action, joining colleagues volunteering in New York City at the nonprofit Citymeals on Wheels delivering food to elderly city residents.

“They were delivering food and checking in on people, seeing how their day was going,” a volunteer revealed to Page Six. That wasn’t the only stop either. They took their giving energy to Room to Grow, an organization that provides critical support to new families. As Rubin stepped off the elevator, fellow CEO and old friend Akilah King of Room to Grow, greeted him. A source told Page Six that “they had not seen each other in years. It was totally unplanned.” Rubin and his team helped ” “sort, organize, clean and prepare donations of baby items.”

Fanatics employees gave their time at 200 locations, including Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Clubs, giving 15,000-plus hours. In a tweet expressing gratitude, Rubin wrote, “Global Impact Day. Thank you to the more than 4,000 Fanatics associates worldwide who took part in our inaugural day to give back and make a difference in their communities,” Rubin later tweeted. “This is just the beginning!”

With that out of the way, Rubin can now focus on his Sixers, who will be without their All-Star big man Joel Embiid who suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion in the Sixers closeout game against the Chicago Bulls.

Salute to Michael Rubin and the Fanatics team for a successful first Global Impact Day.

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty