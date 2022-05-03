No Suprise: Bel-Air Sets Streaming Records At Peacock, Season 2 Is On The Way

Remember when nobody wanted Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s dramatic reboot to happen? Yeah, we don’t either.

Bel-Air, the brainchild of Morgan Cooper, who first reimagined the iconic NBC comedy sitcom as a drama with a fan-made trailer that caught the attention of Will Smith, is officially a hit. Deadline reports the original series easily broke streaming records at NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Per Deadline:

Because of Peacock’s modest, U.S.-only reach so far (It has more than 28 million monthly active accounts and 13 million paid subscribers), its shows have never made the Nielsen Top 10 weekly streaming rankings. At its newfront today, the NBCUniversal streamer is announcing that new drama Bel-Air is the platform’s most-streamed original series, reaching 8 million accounts to date, and has broken Peacock’s records for new subscribers, usage, and upgrades.

Of course, the great news that we saw coming means we can expect a second season of the hit show that left us wondering what the current occupant of our latest digital cover, Jabari Banks’ version of Will’s future will look like after moving to Bel-Air. To help move the story along, Queen Sugar showrunner Anthony Sparks is joining the show as an executive producer and will be working alongside executive producers/co-showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. If you’re wondering Will Smith still be involved as an executive producer, the answer is yes. You will see his name in the credits when the show returns in 2023.

Hey, who knows? Bel-Air might even spawn spinoff shows. Speaking with Bel-Air cast member Jimmy Akingbola who puts a much more serious tone on the character Geoffrey, didn’t shy away from the idea of a spinoff show revolving around the character that would star the original Geoffrey Joseph Marcell.

Congrats to Banks and the rest of the Bel-Air crew for their success. We can’t wait to see what happens in season 2.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty