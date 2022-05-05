Spirit.ED: Complete Your Cinco de Mayo Gatherings With These Drink Ideas

Cinco de Mayo is here and while the annual occurrence is to celebrate Mexico’s victory in the Battle of Puebla, it also serves as a reason for many to crack open their favorite adult beverages. Below, we have a number of cocktails that span beyond the usual tequila and mezcal for the revelers.

Milagro Tequila, a brand we like around these Spirit.Ed parts, put together the Pińita from the brand’s West Coast Ambassador, Luis Lopez.

Pińita

Ingredients:

2 Parts Milagro Silver

½ part Pineapple juice

¼ part Agave nectar

1 part Lime juice

Float 3 dashes of Angostura

Method:

Add all ingredients (except angostura) into shaker add ice and shake for 5 seconds.

Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and float 3 dashes of bitters.

Garnish with pineapple fronds.

Rum might not be the spirit of choice for Cinco de Mayo but the folks at Mount Gay Rum has a punch that would be a welcome addition to the party.

The Original Rum Punch

1.5 oz Mount Gay Eclipse

0.75 oz sugar syrup

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

3 oz water

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Lime or orange wedges

Freshly grated nutmeg

Directions

Put all ingredients in a glass

Add crushed ice

Stir, add grated nutmeg on top and enjoy

I suppose that every once in a while, I should try to come out with my own cocktail, and below is my rendition of a Spicy Mango Margarita. I’m not pretending that I made this cocktail up, I’m just adding to the mix. Salute to the good folks at Lobos 1707.

2 oz Lobos 1707

1/4 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz Langers Mango Nectar (or any high-quality mango nectar

1/2 oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

1/2 fresh squeezed lime juice

Combine all liquids into an ice-filled shaker and pour into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime slice. Optionally, you can salt or sugar the rim, but the drink is sweet enough as is so proceed cautiously.

As always, sip safely and surely.

—

