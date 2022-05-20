EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Rémy Talks Finding Love On ‘The Courtship’, Her Dating “Superpower,” A ‘Game of Thrones’ Themed Dating Show & More

Finding love isn’t easy, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Modern dating is also trash (according to the kids), and that’s why Nicole Rémy decided to go the reality dating television route on The Courtship.

The Courtship isn’t your typical reality dating television show. It puts a unique spin on the genre by featuring an actual theme. The show’s first season stars Nicole Rémy, a 26-year-old software engineer and former Seattle Seahawks cheerleader, as the heroine looking to find her perfect suitor.

Unlike other reality dating shows, The Courtship goes back to the time of the Regency era bringing a Jane Austen novel to life. Think Bridgerton meets The Bachelorette.

Everyone looks the part. The women are rocking lovely gowns, while the men don tights and pantaloons, linen shirts with attached collars topped off with coats with long tails.

I felt when this opportunity came and presented itself to me, well, this is great. This is a chance for me to meet new people in a safe environment and see where that can take us.

Also, throw in the caveat that the 16 eligible bachelors have to earn the approval of Nicole Rémy’s court, which consists of her parents, Claude Rémy and Dr. Claire Spain Rémy. Throw in her sister Danie Baker and her best friend, Pierce County.

Nicole Rémy’s potential suitors also have to partake in other activities like fencing, cricket, and other Regency-era activities to impress and earn some alone time to impress her and eventually win her heart.

Those who fail to make an impression on Rémy are dismissed during a farewell ball that features a dramatic waltz situation with an intense conversation giving the bachelors one more opportunity to make their case. They have to leave Castle Howard in York, England, via a horse-drawn carriage back to singleness if they fail.

Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with Nicole Rémy as the show inches close to its finale. We touched on many topics, including dating, of course, her thoughts on people feeling skeptical about dating reality shows, getting her parents involved, her dating superpower, and more.

Step into the interview below.

Cassius Life: So, the first question I have to ask is, did you ever think you would end up on a reality dating show searching for love?

Nicole Rémy: No, not at all. I would say pre-pandemic, my dating life was just fine and as vibrant as anybody else’s, but unfortunately, we were in a circumstance in which we couldn’t really be face to face with people. And I felt when this opportunity came and presented itself to me, well, this is great. This is a chance for me to meet new people in a safe environment and see where that can take us.

CL: In the show, you develop instant attractions and feelings for some of the suitors rather quickly … What do you say to people who watch these shows and see that sometimes the relationships in the end really don’t work out. They look at these things and be kind of skeptical about it. What do you say to people that think, is this really happening or they don’t think the love is really real?

NR: Yeah. I get that. We don’t typically date multiple people at one time in a really short amount of time like that’s not natural. Right? But I will say, though, that in a process like this, in which you’re completely away from everything that’s familiar to you, you’re away from electronics and technology and everything like that, you really do have time to focus on the things that really mean the most to you.

And in that moment, the thing that means most to all of us is developing a deeper connection with somebody. So, although a lot of people might be skeptical about it, I think that this kind of process can work if you really just lean yourself into it and open yourself up to it.

CL: Now, there were some very emotional moments, especially during the final dances, which I found absolutely fascinating because having a conversation while doing the waltz was just absolutely funny to me, but it was dope. I really enjoyed it. Who was the hardest person for you to actually tell, “Hey, you’re not going to make it. I don’t see this working?”

NR: Oh gosh, it’s a toss-up, honestly, between two gentlemen. Mr. King, who I let go in the third episode, and Mr. Holland, who I let go, I can’t remember what episode it was, but I think maybe the episode after. The two of them meant so much to me. From an emotional standpoint, they were both incredible guys. So sweet, amazing on paper, just the kind of guys that you’d want around family. No doubt about that. However, I just didn’t feel that spark with them.

And I think it’s really confusing for people to watch that and see me get so emotional about sending people home. They’re like, well then why would you send them home? You can’t get upset, or you can’t always understand where people’s hearts is at. And I adore them both dearly, but I just knew in my heart that I wouldn’t get to the same place that they were in the relationship.

CL: I felt why you couldn’t. It’s hard to let people go because you can’t keep them all. So, it’s totally understandable.

NR: Yeah. I have to walk away with just one.

But I think what it came down to is that my family, we’ll do anything for each other. Even if it’s something as uncomfortable as putting yourself on reality TV. That just speaks volumes about how much my family cares about me and loves me, and wants to support me.

CL: The Courtship is unique, not just because of the show’s theme, but the fact that you have your court or your family and your friend on the show, throughout every episode, pretty much helping you make this important decision in your life. Now, I’m from New York. I’m from Brooklyn, and I’m around a lot of West Indian and Haitian families. And I found it very unique that your dad and your mom were very much down with it. I understand your sister was having a ball, but parents?

And I’m pretty sure West Indians are looking at this, “this is kind of strange,” you know? But it was refreshing to see your dad was really into this and your mom was both really into this process. Can you break down that conversation with them and telling them about this show and them being involved?

NR: Right. Well, I’m glad that it appears that they were having the best time ever because they did, once we did film, but let me tell you, they were not down to be on TV.

I remember when the show was presented to me, and I told them, hey, I have this cool opportunity, and the only way I can do this is if my family comes. This is not traditional, and I know that this isn’t how you met your significant other back in the day, mom and dad, but this is something I want to do. And as the process went along and I got closer and closer to being the person that was picked to be the heroine, they realized, well, we want to support her, and we’ll do it. But let me tell you, it was not in their comfort zone at all.

So, this is not like a Haitian family thing or anything like that, okay? But I think what it came down to is that my family, we’ll do anything for each other. Even if it’s something as uncomfortable as putting yourself on reality TV. That just speaks volumes about how much my family cares about me and loves me, and wants to support me.

CL: Shoutout to them. I got to salute them for that because it is hard being on TV. It’s hard even being on camera like this sometimes. So, they look like they were totally down for it. I couldn’t even tell. So, they did pretty well.

NR: Right. Don’t they just look like the king and queen? I just think they’re the cutest things. I love it [laughs].

CL: They definitely did. You did this one time now. Let’s just say you get another [reality dating TV show]. Hypothetically speaking, this doesn’t work out, and they give you another opportunity to be on another themed reality dating TV show. What would you want that theme to be? You already did this one, this era. What would you want the next to be?

NR: Well, this is assuming how this one ends. Okay, hypothetically speaking, it’d be really fun. And actually, I thought about this a lot, while we were filming, I was like, a Game of Thrones, medieval people. I just want to look like Khaleesi. Like, that’d be pretty dope. Like the guys look like Dothraki, that’d be awesome.

But no, that’s what made this show so fun, though is because we let our hair down and dressed up in costume. Even the guys were wearing like tights and cravats. I normally don’t even wear dresses, and I was wearing dresses. The whole thing was out of our comfort zones, but that made us even more vulnerable to the process and just let our hair down and have fun and not take it too seriously.

I’m like, I’m going to keep using that look. Clearly, I’m going to get that stuff copyrighted. This is a good … but I think it did make the guys feel like I really cared about them. And for me, eye contact is so important. It shows that I’m listening and that I care about you and that I want to get to know more about you and that I’m not just hearing your words. I want to feel what you’re feeling in that moment.

CL: I don’t think any of the ladies would be mad that you have a whole castle full of Dothraki men walking around trying to get your attention.

NR: I’m like, right, this is a good idea.

CL: It’s a great idea. I think everyone would totally watch that. Throughout the show, I noticed the camera had this amazing way of focusing specifically on your eyes and how you looked at your suitors, and I can’t lie. It worked on me because you have this amazing gaze. And I could totally understand why these men felt the way they did, just based on the way you looked at them.

NR: Thank you.

CL: Now, combined with your smile, of course, would you call that your superpower, you’re gaze? Because you do have amazing people peepers, by the way. So, it’s awesome. But would you call that your superpower when it comes to being in and getting into the soul of the man?

NR: I’m glad that you brought that up because that’s something that I’ve been doing my whole life. It’s so funny, my parents are always like, you give this look. And they said, when I was born, they were holding me once, and my mom was like, you were looking into my eyes as if you had known everything about the world, and you were trying to convey it to me. And she was like, you’ve had that look since you were born.

I’m like, I’m going to keep using that look. Clearly, I’m going to get that stuff copyrighted. This is a good … but I think it did make the guys feel like I really cared about them. And for me, eye contact is so important. It shows that I’m listening and that I care about you and that I want to get to know more about you and that I’m not just hearing your words. I want to feel what you’re feeling in that moment.

And so, I think it allowed me to get the guys to open up even more. At least, I hope.

CL: I think it did. I think it worked, but I think it worked a lot. I was confessing to the TV screen myself, like man, this gaze is something else.

NR: That’s so funny.

CL: I’m not big dating shows, but I’m definitely enjoying this one. I like the whole premise around it. I think it’s fun. And I’m rooting for you and I hope you do find love. And it’s cast, great guys. So, I’m rooting for you.

NR: Thank you so much. I appreciate that.

You can watch Nicole Rémy narrow down her decision on The Courtship Wednesdays on the USA Network at 11 pm or on NBC’s streaming network Peacock.