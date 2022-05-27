Jonathan Majors Plays An Elite US Navy Fighter Pilot During The Korean War In The First Trailer For ‘Devotion’

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Watch out Tom Cruise. You’re not the only Top Gun in these parts. Jonathon Majors will also be taking to the skies in his upcoming film Devotion.

In the film, Jonathan Majors plays an elite Black US Navy fighter pilot and forms an unlikely friendship with a white counterpart during the Korean War that eventually leads to them being the Navy’s most decorated wingmen.

Black Americans’ involvement with the military and participation in America’s wars is always conflicting due to the treatment of Black people in their own country. Devotion, based on the best-selling novel of the same name from author Adam Makos captures Majors’ character dealing with those feelings as he convinces himself he is worthy of fighting for a country he loves that at the time doesn’t love him back.

Official Synopsis:

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Devotion follows other films like Red Tails and The Tuskegee Airmen that told the story of real-life Black fighter pilots who proudly served a country that treated them as second-rate citizens with oppressive anti-Black laws (Jim Crow) and segregation.

J.D. Dillard directs Devotion, and the screenplay was written by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart. Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill serve as producers on the film. It also stars Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. The movie arrives exclusively in theaters on October 14 in a limited capacity, expands on October 21 then flies onto movie screens across the country on October 28.

Step into the intense first trailer for Devotion below.

Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Devotion