Villanova making its way into the madness of March is expected— after all, Jay Wright’s squad won it all back in 2016. Michigan’s story has been a bit different and wasn’t even ranked in January. But the maize and blue became the storied team after Sister Jean’s Loyola-Chicago Ramblers just couldn’t get past the final four. And with the excitement of the two final four matchups being at a low, the hype was on the for the NCAA Championship game—and it didn’t disappoint.

NO EASY BUCKETS pic.twitter.com/FjeeiWzCAh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2018

The game started off looking like everything was going Michigan’s way until a guard by the name of Donte DiVincenzo showed out for Nova Nation on both ends of the floor. He helped the Wildcats gain their first lead midway through the first and kept it going by draining a fury of three-pointers to give Villanova a double-digit lead. With just seven minutes left in the game, DiVincenzo accounted for 29 points of his team’s 67. Not only was it his best performance of his career — narrowly edging out a game against Butler— he scored the most points of any bench player ever in NCAA Championship game history.

Michigan was able to go on a small run at the beginning of the second half but was no match for the last standing No. 1 team in the country. Nova Nation takes home the hardware for the second time in three years.