Home > Sports

Villanova Slides Past Michigan To Win 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Title

79-62.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 1 hour ago

Recent 04.03.18

Michigan v Villanova

Source: Brett Wilhelm / Getty

Villanova making its way into the madness of March is expected— after all, Jay Wright’s squad won it all back in 2016. Michigan’s story has been a bit different and wasn’t even ranked in January. But the maize and blue became the storied team after Sister Jean’s Loyola-Chicago Ramblers just couldn’t get past the final four. And with the excitement of the two final four matchups being at a low, the hype was on the for the NCAA Championship game—and it didn’t disappoint.

The game started off looking like everything was going Michigan’s way until a guard by the name of Donte DiVincenzo showed out for Nova Nation on both ends of the floor. He helped the Wildcats gain their first lead midway through the first and kept it going by draining a fury of three-pointers to give Villanova a double-digit lead. With just seven minutes left in the game, DiVincenzo accounted for 29 points of his team’s 67. Not only was it his best performance of his career — narrowly edging out a game against Butler— he scored the most points of any bench player ever in NCAA Championship game history.

Michigan was able to go on a small run at the beginning of the second half but was no match for the last standing No. 1 team in the country. Nova Nation takes home the hardware for the second time in three years.

march madness , ncaa , villanova

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
BRUHstrology
BRUHstrology: How It’s Goin’ Down (Week of 04/01/18)

We decode your horoscope so you don't have to.
The Back 04.02.18
Michigan v Villanova
Villanova Slides Past Michigan To Win 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Title
8 items
Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower
Meek Mill 'Wins & Losses' Album Release Party
Meek Mill’s Lawyer Slams At Judge For Refusing To Release Rapper From Jail
Handsome African American teenage boy with surfboard
5 Ways to Shut Down Friends Who Kill Group Trip Vibes
Jay-Z during an appearance on CNN 'The Van Jones Show.'
Jay-Z Briefly Dissects Snoop Dogg And Eminem On Letterman’s ‘My Guest Needs No Introduction’
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Hall Of Famer: Ray Allen’s Best Sneaker Moments By Team
PONY x Joey Bada$$
PONY And Joey Bada$$ Drop Limited-Edition Gear
Premiere of Netflix's 'On My Block' - Red Carpet
Which ‘On My Block’ Character Are You? (Quiz)
MEXICO-US-CRIME-COUCH
‘Affluenza Teen,’ Who Used His Wealth and Privilege As A Defense For Killing 4 People, Walks Free
The EveryMAN Project
The EveryMAN Project Is Revolutionizing The Body Positive Movement For Guys
We Tried It- Fortnite With Casanova
We Tried It: Playing ‘Fortnite’ With Casanova
Jada
First Person: Being A Big Sister To A Little Brother With Autism
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×