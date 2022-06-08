Chaney Jones Shuts Down Kanye West Breakup Rumors

Kanye West‘s current girl is firing back at the rumor mill.

It was previously reported that Ye had ended his relationship with Chaney Jones, but she attempted to put all that to rest by wishing him a happy birthday today, on June 8. She did so by taking to her Instagram and posting a montage of videos and images of her and West courtside at basketball games, paparazzi shots, selfies, and roaming the streets of Tokyo with a black heart-accompanied caption that read “Happy Birthday baby I love youuuuu.”

Although Jones used social media to dispel news of a breakup, that was the same medium that had the internet thinking they broke up. Just yesterday, every picture of the Chicago rapper was removed from her Instagram grid– although it has not been made clear if they were deleted or just archived for the time being.

As a result, there are now only two posts on her grid, both being carousels showing off photos from a photoshoot. After the Instagram overhaul, PageSix got word not to take the rumor too seriously as the two could be on better terms in a matter of hours.

“You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again,” said PageSix’s insider.

However, Ye didn’t help the rumors when he was spotted at a Top Gun: Maverick screening alongside model Monica Corgan. Last year West also mentioned Corgan in a leaked version of “Life of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, where he rapped, “So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me.”

Aside from Ye, Jones has other things going on in her life, like working on her Masters in counseling at Wilmington University. In addition, she looks to fulfill her purpose as COO of First State Behavioral Health: Home, which provides counseling services for those suffering from mental health issues.