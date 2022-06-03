STREAMED: Post Malone Drops “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Vory Connects With Kanye West For “Daylight” & More

Post Malone — Twelve Carat Toothache

Three years after delivering his chart-topping album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone returns to the music scene with his newest LP, Twelve Carat Toothache.

The highly-anticipated project boasts a star-studded lineup. Roddy Ricch appeared on the album’s “Cooped Up” single. Now, The Weeknd pops up on “One Right Now,” The Kid Laroi shows up on “Wasting Angels,” Gunna delivers on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)” and Doja Cat comes through for “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

Post takes on a production role on this project, but he isn’t alone. Malone is also accompanied by the likes of Jasper Harris, Omer Fedi, Andrew Watt, Charlie Handsome, and frequent collaborator Louis Bell behind the LP’s instrumentals.

The “Rockstar” artist recently spoke with Apple Music about the album’s creative process. “It was 12 hours in Malibu that I sat by myself in this dark room with my laptop and just made beats…did a bunch of shrooms, made beats and was like, ‘Whoa! This is awesome!,” he said, according to Billboard. “That [was the] turning point…the album from there just wrote itself.”

Listen to Twelve Carat Toothache below.

Polo G — “Distraction”

Polo G does away with diversions on his newest single, “Distraction.” In the wake of chart-topping releases, this marks the Chicago emcee’s newest collaboration with superstar producer Southside.

“Fiend for that ecstasy, couldn’t keep from relapsing,” Polo confides on the track. “Bring out the best of me, or be a distraction.” Later, Polo adds: “We really had it hard, now blessings abundant / Cheered ’til I hit the top, now they can’t wait to see me plummet / Like for every win, another L come punch me in the stomach.”

The “RAPSTAR” chart-topper said this is just a taste of what’s to come for his fans. “[First] Single Back inna min,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. “This just me warning up I’m bout to Really Take ova.”

Directed by Christian Breslauer, “Distraction’s” music video also arrived. It’s a cinematic clip that plays on Polo’s autobiographical bars. His memories and rhymes come to life in short vignettes, while the diamond-clad emcee raps to the camera.

Polo has maintained a steady workflow in the past few years, leading to plenty of success. Last year, he unleashed the celebrated Hall of Fame LP featuring “RAPSTAR” and collaborations with Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Listen to “Distraction” and watch the visual below.

Logic — “Bleed It”

Logic continues his onslaught of new singles on the road to his upcoming Def Jam album, Vinyl Days. This go around, Bobby Tarantino handles things without a guest on the new track “Bleed It.”

Pulling inspiration from the Beastie Boys, Logic raps about his memories over a booming instrumental. “Back chillin’ with my mom, watching Ten Commandments / Got a bottle in her hand and I’m facin’ abandonment / Social services fuckin’ up my vibe / Smile for the worker, but I’m dyin’ on the inside.”

Logic handles the rhymes, but he also took part behind the boards on this one. The Everybody emcee teamed up with his longtime producer 6ix to cook up the instrumental.

“Bleed It” is the latest single off Logic’s forthcoming album, Vinyl Days. Due June 17, the anticipated project is also set to include “Therapy Music” with Russ, “Orville” with Blu, Exile, and Like, and the title track “Vinyl Days” with DJ Premier.

Listen to “Bleed It” below.

070 Shake — You Can’t Kill Me

After creating a buzz for her music through high-profile collaborations with the likes of Kanye West and Pusha T, among others, 070 Shake delivers her newest 14-song album, You Can’t Kill Me.

The rising star handles the vocals on her own here for the most part. The only featured act is Christine and the Queens on “Body.” Mike Dean, Johan Lenox, Dave Hamelin, WondaGurl, and Shake are among the LP’s producers.

This is a special project for Shake, who says she dedicated plenty of her energy into making this body of work. “I always feel that pressure, because I’ve created this from scratch, and spent a lot of time on it. Most of my attention in life has gone to this,” she told Complex during a recent interview.

“It’s deep,” she added. “It actually feels even more deep this time, because I spent more time on it, and it was way more detailed this time. So it’s just a part of me.”

Listen to Shake’s You Can’t Kill Me below.

Vory feat. Kanye West — “Daylight”

Vory and Kanye West join forces on the former’s new single “Daylight.” The track appears on Vory’s new 17-song album, Lost Souls and it was produced by Ojivolta, Ye, 88-Keys, and E. Vax.

“For the kids, I’m trying to live for them / I’m trying to flip the script,” Vory raps. Later, he adds: “Empty, please don’t tempt me.” Kanye raps: “Manager, you look like you need a manager / Someone that can handle you.”

Vory recently spoke on the connection he has with Mr. West. “We understand each other,” he told XXL. “Our vibe is crazy, though. Even his childhood friends are like, ‘You would think y’all have known each other for years.’”

“Daylight” appears on Cory’s newest project, Lost Souls, which also includes NAV, Yung Bleu, BEAM, Landstrip Chip, and Fresco Trey. The 17-song album is Vory’s long-awaited debut. Listen to “Daylight” and the rest of Lost Souls below.