Whiskies Of The World U.S. Tour To Stop In D.C. This Weekend

The topic of whisky and whiskey can get a bit contentious depending on how you arrived at either spirit in your drinking journey, and there are hundreds of brands vying for your attention. This coming weekend in the Nation’s Capital, Whiskies Of The World will kick off its United States tour with over 200 brands and their ambassadors and distillers showing off their impressive wares.

We’ll let Whiskies Of The World’s (also known as W.O.W.) overview page explain in our stead below:

Whiskies of the world is the quintessential whiskey tasting that has been fostering a broader and deeper appreciation of whisky and its complexities. Each year we travel the u.s. And connect consumers and brands through curated whiskey experiences.

Each whiskies of the world (w.o.w.) Event is hosted in a major city and features brand-led tastings and masterclasses lead by industry experts. W.o.w. Events offer whisky enthusiasts and aspirationalists alike, the opportunity to explore the vast universe of the oldest brown spirit, including some of the most prestigious single malts, premium scotch whiskies, bourbons, emerging craft and small batch distilleries and more.

Beyond the 200+ brands that will be onsite for W.O.W.’s tasting event, noshing will be on the menu too with carefully curated unlimited small bites and a branded nosing glass for you to enjoy your drams while getting a roving education of all things whisky and whiskey.

General admission ticket prices begin at $99 and small-scale masterclass tastings will also be offered at an ala carte price of $5 depending on availability. For $150, this VIP level ticket guarantees early access, priority masterclass sessions, and private access to the high-end offerings in both the whiskies and small bites. The event will be held at Yours Truly hotel in the city’s Northwest quadrant.

Brands featured at W.O.W. D.C. include One Eight Distilling, Beam Suntory, Dewar’s, Garrison Brothers, James Pepper Distilling Co., Maker’s Mark, Starward Whiskey, Virginia Distillery, and more.

To learn more visit www.whiskiesoftheworld.com.

Photo: W.O.W./Getty