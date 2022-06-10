Spirit.Ed: Celebrate World Gin Day With These Great Cocktails From Hendrick’s Gin

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Gin is perhaps one of the most polarizing spirits on the market. You either love it or hate it, but when approached properly, few spirits are as versatile. For World Gin Day, famed distillery Hendrick’s Gin has a few cocktail recipes and limited-edition bottle offerings to help you celebrate.

World Gin Day Is Upon Us

Speaking as myself, I’ve shared on the Spirit.Ed column in times past that Hendrick’s Gin was my first experience with the spirit. I’ve since jumped around the category to other brands but there is something comforting about going with the old favorite. Of course, I’ve fought tooth and nail to get folks on board and I’ve had measurable success. A Gimlet, Negroni, or Gin & Tonic are safe bets to get folks into the gin game, but Hendrick’s is upping the ante with the selections below.

Yuzu Unusual

Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

½ parts Aperol

Top with Yuzu Soda

1 tiny pinch of sea salt

Cucumber & Lime wheels to garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with a cucumber & lime wheels and serve.

Unusual Frosé

Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Mattias Horseman

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 ½ parts Simple Syrup

¾ parts Fresh Lime Juice

4 parts Rose Wine

5 Dashes Reagans Bitters

5 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Lime Zest & Cucumber slices to garnish

Method: Add all liquid ingredients to a blender with 2 cups of ice. Blend until smooth and pour into goblet. Garnish & enjoy.

Breeze of the Seven Seas

Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin

1 part Grapefruit Juice

1 part Pomegranate Juice

Top off with Club Soda

Lime Wheel to Garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

Bayside Sparkling Sangria

Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Vance Henderson

Ingredients (Serves 10):

8 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin

4 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

8 parts Pineapple Juice

8 parts Falernum

1 Bottle Sparkling Wine

1 Apple Chopped

Method: In a pitcher, combine liquid ingredients, chopped apple, and orange slices. Served chilled in wine glasses over ice and garnish with an orange slice and fresh bay leaf.

You may have noticed the NEPTUNIA offering in the recipes above. That expression is part of the Cabinet of Curiosities, which also includes the LUNAR expression. What’s great about NEPTUNIA is that it uses botanicals derived from the Scottish coastline and all sales go towards Project Seagrass.

As always, sip safely and surely!

—

Photo: Getty