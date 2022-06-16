Moët & Chandon & The NBA Rolls Out Limited Edition Giftbox For Father’s Day & Beyond

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the NBA, collaborated with the league for an innovative gift for the basketball fans in your life. The brands are offering a giftbox just in time for Father’s Day and beyond, along with some cocktails you can try.

Moët & Chandon’s dominance in the marketplace is well-earned, earning the brand its distinctive air of refinement and luxury. As the NBA Finals are still underway, fans of the game are well aware of how the players typically celebrate once they win the Larry O’Brien trophy.

If basketball and champagne is the thing for the special someone in your life, the limited edition giftbox offers the Impérial Brut and Nectar Impérial Rosé complete with boxes that display the NBA’s logo with the high style one should expect from the brands. Along with the giftbox, there is an additional bundle featuring a basketball jersey to really up the stakes.

Along with the giftbox offering, there are a handful of cocktails that employ the use of the champagne and ingredients local to the six teams that inspired them. Since the Golden State Warriors are one win away from another NBA championship as they lock horns with the Boston Celtics on Thursday (June 16), we’re featuring that cocktail below along with links to find all the good stuff.

San Francisco Swish

INGREDIENTS

4 oz. Moët Impérial

1 oz. Orange Juice

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

¼ oz. Lemon Juice

4 dashes bitters

METHOD

Combine all ingredients except the bitters in a flute or tulip glass.

Gently dash bitters over the top of the drink.

Garnish with an orange twist and serve.

As we noted above, there are two giftbox choices (box and bottle) exclusively sold on Our Cellar. The Impérial Brut can be purchased here and the Nectar Impérial Rosé can be purchased here. While on the Our Cellar site, be sure to check out some of their other exclusive offerings.

Photo: Moet/NBA