Tom Brady Crowns Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry” As Album of the Year

Pusha T stood before a Los Angeles crowd some weeks ago and made the bold claim that his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, is “the rap album of the muthaf*ckin’ year!” Well, the self-professed “L. Ron Hubbard of the Cupboard” now has support from one of the biggest names ever in NFL history: the GOAT QB himself, Tom Brady.

On Thursday, June 23, Brady has a new eponymous apparel brand coming out. The Tampa Bay Bucs signal caller says the line will “inspire you to be your best, because whatever you do, life is a sport.” He uploaded a short clip of himself on Tuesday afternoon doing some cardio work in NYC to promote BRADY. And the clip was set to “Dreamin of the Past,” from Pusha’s new project. So King Push reposted Brady’s tweet 20 minutes later and wrote, “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…”

Brady repaid the King of Coke Rap for the love with a shoutout on Instagram. The 7x Super Bowl champ tagged Pusha on his own page and wrote, “Album of the year!” So Pusha screenshot the cosign and posted it on his own page, too.

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, has been rapping for nearly three decades of his 45 years on the planet. But he only dropped his solo debut album, My Name Is My Name, in 2013. Nevertheless, every one of Pusha’s albums has been met with critical acclaim, and his confidence has grown even stronger with It’s Almost Dry.

“It’s all about creating the best product you can create. That’s just the standard. I want people to look at this street rap narration that I’m painting and understand that this is all I want to make… Don’t ask me for anything else,” Pusha told NME for its May 2022 cover interview. “I’m not entertaining you. I’ve been a realist. I’ve shown you everything. I’ve won the wars. I went through label dramas. I withstood everything.”