Brittney Griner Selected As Honorary WNBA All-Star Game Starter

Though Brittney Griner remains locked up, support back home in the United States continues to grow.

Griner has missed many monumental moments while being held in Russia– both personal and professional. Of those is the WNBA All-Star game set to take place on Sunday, July 10, in the host city of Chicago at Wintrust Arena. But like the NBA, co-captains will draft their top-notch squad a week prior to the festivities. But with Griner likely missing out, she’s been selected as an honorary All-Star Game starter to represent the Phoenix Mercury.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the announcement this week, recognizing Griner’s talents that led to her 7 All-Star game selections and the need to bring her back stateside.