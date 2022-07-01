“Fake Drake” Challenges The Real Drake To $1 Million Boxing Match

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Drake must really love the admiration he gets his 22-year-old impersonator Izzy Drake, who most others simply call “Fake Drake.” But based on a clip recently uploaded to Celebrity Boxing’s Instagram page, Fake Drake is ready to flatten out the actual Canadian superstar for a cool seven figures and a record deal. But Fake Drake says that should he lose, then he’ll drop the act.

“It’s your boy Izzy Drake, OVO tings, you already know we outside. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing,” he said in the post. “August 27th, I’m calling Drake out for a friendly boxing match. If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.” He also made a similar claim on the We in Miami podcast just a few days earlier.

Izzy Drake, who happens to be a Toronto native as well, says he’s been called to stand in for the real Aubrey Graham himself. “I’m touring, I’ve got some music events I gotta show up to,” he told Adam22 on a No Jumper episode this past November. Izzy stated he hadn’t been home in a while but people in Tdot hit him up for appearances.

“People DM me like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake – he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000 just to show up,'” he claimed. “They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up.”

But Izzy also swore that The 6 God is totally cool with him capitalizing on the impersonation. Or at least that’s what a pro gambler friend of his said. According to Izzy, his gambling buddy met with the real Drake in Las Vegas and wanted to know if there would be any problems.

“[My friend] got in contact with Drake and Drake was just like, ‘It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t affect me. Let the guy get his bag. It’s not affecting me. If you think it’s gonna go wrong if you’re posting him on your [Instagram Stories] and everything, just keep the peace,’” he swore to Adam22. “He didn’t really give a f-ck, you know? That was the whole thing.”

“I’m just being humble, I’m doing my thing,” Izzy added. “I got kids – I’m doing this shit for my family.”