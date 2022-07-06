Trailer For Issa Rae’s New HBO Series ‘Rap Sh!T’ Drops, And It Looks Like Another Hit

The HBO smash hit Insecure may have run its course, but this creator, Issa Rae, is still going full steam ahead and is promoting the trailer for her new HBO series, Rap Sh!t.

“Are y’all ready for the next big, must-see, fun show of the summer?” Rae asked rhetorically (because—come on, y’all—if Issa got a new show out, we’re all running to the TV).

It’s a show about an aspiring female rapper who wants to make music that has depth and substance and could actually inspire change in the world, but she’s grappling with a superficial industry that just wants to see thangs thangin’ and women performing for the male gaze. She starts her career by forming a group with her high school friend and—let the shenanigans begin.

Here’s a description of the show by Commingsoon.net:

“The comedy follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group,” reads the logline. “Join Shawna and Mia as they try to make it in the rap scene all while staying true to themselves.”

Rap Sh!t stars Aida Osman, real-life artist KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler. It is executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Road Trip) for HOORAE, as well as Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Dolls) for 3 Arts Entertainment, along with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, with Rae also writing the pilot.

The show will be available for streaming on July 21 with a two-episode premiere followed by a new episode each week.

So, y’all tuning in, or nah? (We already know the answer. I mean, it’s Issa.)