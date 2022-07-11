Drake Unveils Trailer for “Amsterdam,” Exec Produced By Him and Starring Chris Rock, Robert DeNiro, & Christian Bale

Drake took to Instagram to share the trailer for Amsterdam, scheduled to hit theaters November 4, 2022.

Executive produced by The 6 God and directed by filmmaker David Owen Russell (who also wrote and produced the 1930s-era flick), Amsterdam boasts a star-studded cast, including Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Robert DeNiro, and John David Washington.

Tony Chambers, EVP of Theatrical Distribution at Disney, first publicly revealed the movie’s existence and title in April at CinemaCon 2022. Amsterdam is described as “a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction,” by Variety.

“A lot of this actually happened. Amsterdam, a new film from David O. Russell,” The 6 God posted on his Instagram while sharing the movie’s trailer on Thursday (July 7). “Arrives in theaters November 2022. Executive produced by myself and @futuretheprince @dreamcrew.”

Many details surrounding the movie’s plot have remained vague. But what is known about it is that it tells the story of a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney (played respectively by Bale, Robbie, and Washington) — of three World War I vets who linked up in Belgium.

The trio apparently witnessed a murder and found themselves wrapped up in one of America’s most disturbing secrets ever. “We formed a pact and swore to protect each other no matter what,” says Bale in a voiceover of his character, Burt.

Watch the trailer for Amsterdam below, and stay on the lookout for more clues about the movie up until its release this fall.