Pastor John Gray Hospitalized With “Severe” Pulmonary Embolism, His Wife Asks For Prayers

John Gray Is Down Bad And In Need of Your Prayers

Greenville Pastor John Gray was hospitalized Thursday night (Jul.7), suffering what his wife, Aventer Gray describes as a “saddle pulmonary embolism.” She shared the news via her Instagram account and asked her followers for prayers stating, “My family and I stand in need of a miracle.”

Per Healthline, a saddle pulmonary embolism is a rare “blockage in one of the arteries of the lungs” that could be life-threatening if not dealt with immediately.

“After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots,” Gray wrote in the post.

“The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all,” she continued.

To emphasize how serious Gray’s condition is, she reveals her husband is in the CCU (critical care unit) and will require “two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours,” based on CT & Echo scans.

She also added that the doctor told her “that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with.”

For his notorious philandering ways, John Gray has been the talk of social media and Black news circles. Despite admitting to stepping out on his wife numerous times, Aventer Gray has stuck by her man.

The Pastor was also caught flack for being one of the many Black pastors who decided to have a useless sit down with disgraced former president Donald Trump.

We are keeping the Gray family in our thoughts and are hoping for the pastor to have a full recovery.

