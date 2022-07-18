Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Tie The Knot At Drive Thru Wedding Chapel

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Jennifer Lopez is changing her name.

That’s right– Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot and skipped the public fanfare.

Variety confirms that online records for Clark County, Nevada, reveal that the couple’s official marriage license was filed Saturday. Just a day later, on Sunday afternoon, Lopez let her fans know about the nuptials via her “On the JLo” newsletter alongside a black and white photo of herself holding a bouquet while kissing Affleck on the cheek.

“We did it,” J.Lo began in her newsletter, citing the couple’s longtime on again off again relationship. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She went on to explain the steps she and Affleck took to get the deed done in such a hurry.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

J. Lo skipped the fancy chapel, venue, and storybook wedding and instead went the more practical route.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she added. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

She even went on to sign the letter off with her new government name, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”