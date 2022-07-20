Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges Charged with Domestic Violence & Child Abuse

Miles Bridges’ alleged assault on the mother of his children is finally seeing some legal action.

The Charlotte Hornet has been charged with felony counts of domestic violence and child abuse. The Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon solidified the charges Tuesday after Bridges’ actions last month. The release doesn’t state the exact abuse the children faced, but the violence they witnessed can already negatively affect them.

According to ESPN, it also alleged that he committed an act “causing great bodily injury” to the victim.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental, and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascon said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable, and the impact on them is immeasurable.”

Back on June 29, Bridges was arrested by Los Angeles police for allegedly assaulting Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two kids. Law enforcement claims that a woman said she was in an argument with Bridges that eventually turned physical, and she needed medical attention. Cops were called to the scene, but he’d left the premises by the time they arrived.

Johnson took to Instagram to post evidence of abuse but never named him and revealed a medical report that read, “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

After being arrested, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound baller would later be released on a $130,000 bond. As the Hornet’s leading scorer last season, he was set to sign a lucrative deal, but that all hinges on the case’s outcome.

“These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,” the Hornets said. “As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”