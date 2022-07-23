Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Brings ‘Black Adam’ To San Diego Comic-Con, Gives Away A Lot of IMAX Tickets

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brought his version of Black Adam to the San Diego Comic-Con, and yes, he promised the hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change.

Black Adam Brought The Thunder To San Diego Comic-Con

Black Adam made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, literally. To the surprise of attendees at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation in Hall H, Johnson decided to show up in full costume just to let the people know how serious he was about this role.

After putting on a respectable for the screaming nerds and blerds in attendance, Johnson would go change and hit the stage joining his fellow Black Adam cast members. Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), with director Jaume Collet-Serra, were also in attendance to talk about the film.

After bringing the lightning and thunder and lighting up Hall H, Johnson turned into Dwanta Clause well ahead of the holiday season. He blessed everyone with free IMAX tickets via Fandango to see Black Adam when it hits theaters on October 21st.

When that was out of the way, we got to see a special Comic-Con Sneak Peek of the film that promises to flip the DCEU on its head.

Will Black Adam Fight Superman?

The million-dollar question heading into Warner Bros. Pictures presentation: Would Henry Cavill show up and confirm his return as Superman? Well, that did not happen much to everyone’s disappointment, but that didn’t stop The Rock from talking about the dream battle.

When Johnson was asked who would win a fight between Black Adam and Superman, he did his best to answer without confirming Cavill’s return to the DCEU.

“Pound for pound, they’re pretty close,” Johnson began. “I guess it all probably depends on who’s playing Superman. I’ll leave it at that.”

