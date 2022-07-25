Shoot Your Shot: Saweetie Flirts With Male Fan During Rolling Loud Miami Performance

Tickets to Rolling Loud $230, getting hit on by Saweetie… PRICELESS!

Saweetie Spots Her Type In The Crowd During Her Rolling Loud Performance

One lucky Rolling Loud Miami attendee had his day made during the music festival. The icy bombshell took time to call out the handsome gentleman in the crowd to let him know that he’s her type.

Festival goers were highly entertained when Saweetie decided to seemingly shoot her shot at a Rolling Loud attendee. The whole exchange between the “My Type” crafter and the fan was recorded, and you can see her lock eyes with him while he clutches his invisible pearls after she singles him out.

“What’s your name?” the California-born Hip-Hop star asks, and he replies, “Will.” She then asks him if he heard her verse on Mozzy’s new single

“In My Face.” If Will has heard the lyrics, we’re sure he was blushing because in the song, she raps, “Before you stick it in, I’m a give your a** a pep talk. I’m a put this p***y in your face, make it liplock.”

Saweetie’s DJ, Miss Milan, keeps the hype going by adding, “sis, he’s just your type!”

Sheesh.

The crowd was eating the entire moment as Saweetie kept kicking game to Will. A Will chant even breaks out as he stands there in absolute awe as the gorgeous rapper hollered at him.

The moment between Saweetie and Will could have been one of those moments that artists usually do during stage performances, or it could have been a genuine exchange. Saweetie is a single woman, so who knows, that could have been Will’s moment.

Of course, social media had reactions to the cute exchange between Saweetie and Will. One Twitter user wrote, “The way I would’ve threw myself up there,” referring to the stage.

As for Will, he’s still floating after the moment.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz