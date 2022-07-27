Mero Breaks Silence On Split From Desus: “Everybody Grows… It’s Just Natural”

The Bodega Hive is still reeling from the split between Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. The prevailing rumor has been that the duo broke up over how to address allegations of bad behavior by their manager, Victor Lopez. Desus, whose real name is Daniel Baker, forewarned his fans via Twitter to wait until “the truth comes out.” But Baker’s former podcast buddy had a much less ominous explanation for the breakup.

“It’s just natural progression,” Mero told WFAN host Keith McPherson this past Monday evening. “It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally. It’s like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, ‘Everything is finite.’ What’s the corny cliché? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it.”

Stories were brewing that the Bodega Boys were headed in separate directions, particularly since the men are at different life stages and have appeared to have had some onscreen tension lately. In fact, the duo had only recorded 15 episodes for their fifth season (as opposed to their usual 50) before coming to an abrupt halt in November 2021.

Mero (born Joel Armogasto Martinez) even seemed to take some subliminal shots at his fellow Bodega Boy at one point. Though no specific names were mentioned, he cryptically had written the following on Reddit in early July: “I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.”

For the time being, Mero is still working with Lopez. However, it would also appear he’s temporarily softened his stance towards Desus, too. “Everybody grows man… we’ve been a duo for a long time, I love everything he’s done, and it’s just natural,” Martinez said to McPherson. “My life, my worldview, things I have going on, and he has his. Instead of just saying, ‘Yo, we’re only gonna do this one thing,’ let’s break out, let’s see what we do as individuals.”

But he also seemed to leave the door open to a possible reunion by adding the following: “…and then form like Voltron later on. Who knows?” Watch the whole interview between Mero the Kid and Keith McPherson above and let us know if you think if it’s goodbye for now — or goodbye forever.

