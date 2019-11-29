Desus & Mero Announce First Book “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx”

The Bodega Boys are taking the brand to another level.

Desus & Mero, hosts of the Showtime’s illustrious nighttime talk show of the same name, are putting pen to paper and releasing a book. Entitled God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, the duos first literary work is set to hit bookshelves on April 14, 2020. Judging by the title, the book with offer some real-life session to those who group up in and around New York City or at least tons of laughs.

Desus & Mero have turned their Bronx-born friendship into a growing brand. And it’s no surprise–tuning in to them is like listening to the funniest, smartest people you know dissect a topic and then light it on fire. Now they’ve written the most entertaining guide to life you’ll ever read, in which all the important questions are asked: How do I talk to my kids about drugs if I do them too? How do I bet on sports? How should I behave in jail? How much is too much to spend on sneakers? Is porn really that bad for me?,” the press release via Penguin Random House reads.

In his typical comedic fashion, Mero took to Instagram to talk about what you can expect from the book.

HEY U EVER WANTED ADVICE ON SHOPLIFTING /GAMBLING FROM YA BOY? MAYBE ASK D HOW TO NAVIGATE DATING? DROPPIN 4/14/20 (I NEED A WEEK TO PREP FOR 420) PREORDER APTLY TITLED “GOD LEVEL KNOWLEDGE DARTS: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE BRONX” LINK IN BIO MY PALINDROMES 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 HEATHER SAID SHE’LL BAKE A TRAY OF COOKIES FOR EVERY 5 PREORDERS HELP ME LIGHT MY HOUSE ON FIRE LOVE YA!! 🗣LINK IN BIO,” he wrote as a caption.

The cover of the book is instantly recognizable as the graffiti-filled back of a library book, letting you know that the book is going to be full of nostalgia. April can’t come soon enough.