Fresh Dripped: Sprayground Links With Sandflower For Latest Collaboration

Influential streetwear brand Sprayground is back with another eye-catching collaboration.

Sprayground has teamed up with Independent Artist and VP and Creative Director of Content, Sandflower, for its latest collection called ‘African Intelligence 6’ (Ai6), an ongoing collection Sandflower also co-designed.

Sprayground x Sandflower Team Up For Six Signature Pieces

Per a press release, the elegant collection includes Sprayground’s signature pieces like a backpack, crossbody, duffle bag, large sling bag, pouchette, and wallet. The collaboration is inspired “by the groundbreaking innovation and vibrant brilliance of the African diaspora with a New York twist,” the press release states.

To help present the collection to the world, Sandflower, the face of this collaboration, enlisted the help of Jamaican and Ghanaian models Shannon Hamilton, Amanda Thomas, and Gershona Annor. Each “embodies the energy and spirit of the collection, truly helping bring it to

life.”

Per Sprayground:

The Ai6 collection delivers beautiful textiles, eclectic prints, and a high dose of energy through vivid colors and contemporary patterns in the form of exquisite bags that act as a coded symbol of Afro-futuristic fashion. The concept features three designs, including a black jewel pattern capsule collection, which includes six items: a backpack, crossbody, duffle bag, large sling bag, pouchette, and wallet. The coveted collection also comprises two single designs; an eye-catching lion print that the Ai collection is known for, in vibrant purples, reds, and yellows that speak to the colorful inspirations of true African culture, as well as a stylish denim design that showcases Sprayground’s iconic collectible art piece – the shark mouth.

The Sprayground x Sandflower collection is available right now on the brand’s website. Like all of its other collaborations, it’s expected to sell out quickly, so move fast to secure your favorite piece or the entire collection ahead of your next vacation.

Photo: Sprayground / Sandflower