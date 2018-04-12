Home > The Back

Let Snoop Dogg School You On The NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Rules

Gin, juice, and Snoop 101.

By Jada Gomez

Snoop knows this and Snoop knows that, but one thing you probably didn’t think he could school you on is hockey.

As the MLB season gets in full swing, the 2017-2018 NHL season is winding down, and the best of hockey have set their sights on a Stanley Cup win. To get fans prepped for the playoffs, Snoop is giving us a refresher course of sorts on the icy game’s rules and culture.

Entirely new to hockey and want to know a thing or two to impress your friends? You’re covered with “Snoop 101,” in which Snoop provides your cheat sheet to the NHL season and all of the technical terms you need to know, in a way that only he can. After all, he certainly has the chops. He’s been known to rock a hockey jersey during his live shows, and NHL executive vice president Steve Mayer told Deadline that the rap icon has always been a superfan. “One of the things we noticed when Snoop came to our All-Star game a couple years ago in Los Angeles was not only is he Snoop and everybody loves him, but he really loves hockey,” he said.

Mayer also explained that the NHL aligned with Snoop to bring the sport of hockey to the masses. His appeal and his smooth delivery make hockey textbook facts something new fans would want to be hip to. And with Black players like P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators dominating the ice, the game has been introduced to fans of color in a promising new way. The Stanley Cup playoffs started with a tripleheader last night on NBC, and throughout the series, the network will air more lessons from Snoop with hilarious clips.

Watch Snoop put you up on game in the teaser clip below, and as he says, get your pucks and your sticks ready.

