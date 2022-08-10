Marshawn Lynch Arrested In Las Vegas Under Suspicion of DUI

Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Tuesday morning under suspicion of driving under the influence. Just one day earlier, the Seattle Seahawks revealed the news that Lynch would be a special correspondent for the team to “produce creative content for a variety of projects.” However, the announcement was no longer on the Seahawks’ website by Tuesday.

The LVMPD tweeted Lynch’s mugshot yesterday, saying he was apprehended during a traffic stop near the Las Vegas Strip “for suspected driver impairment. Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

As reported by the Seattle Times, law enforcement also claimed Lynch’s vehicle was unregistered and cited him for “liquor and/or drugs; failure to drive in a travel lane; and failure/refusal to surrender.”

Neither Lynch nor the Seahawks have made any announcement about his arrest or the pending state of the deal with the franchise. The LVMPD also has not shared if Lynch himself was officially tested for driving while impaired.

The 5x Pro Bowler had similarly been arrested in 2012 by the California Highway Patrol for DUI; Lynch resolved that particular situation by eventually agreeing to the lesser plea of reckless driving. As part of the arrangement, he would not have his license suspended, but he did receive two years of probation and a $1,033 fine.

In that case, Lynch’s attorney, Ivan Golde, told TMZ, “There may be an issue of police misconduct/racism based on the fact that you have two white cops [and] an African American defendant by himself.” Golde also shared that the CHP told him their recording equipment was “not functioning properly” when they confronted Lynch, so there was a strong likelihood “the police maybe turned it off.”