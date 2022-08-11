Nipsey Hussle To Be Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle will be posthumously honored on Monday, August 15, with his own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date coincides with what would have been his 37th birthday. Entertainment manager Karen Civil, who was Hussle’s friend and longtime business partner, shared the details via a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was first revealed as one of the 38 inductees of this year’s class of inductees back in June 2021. Some of those names include R&B singer Ashanti, retired NFL Super Bowl champ Michael Strahan, actress/author Holly Robinson-Peete, and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

This year has had its share of highlights for the rapper’s legacy. In February, his family announced it would be launching “The Marathon Clothing Store No. 2,” the successor to Hussle’s now closed brick-and-mortar apparel store. Then in late June, the grand opening was held for The Marathon Collective, a new Los Angeles cannabis dispensary. And last month, Eric R. Holder, the man who killed Hussle in 2019, was finally convicted of first degree murder in the rapper’s shooting death.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, in a statement last year. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Watch the video below and see all the inductees for the 2022 Class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stroll down Hollywood Boulevard if you’re in Los Angeles this Monday morning, and attend the Walk of Fame event ceremonies for free. And stream the ceremonies live, exclusively on www.walkoffame.com.