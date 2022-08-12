STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Traumazine,” Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Super Freaky Girl,” & More

Megan Thee Stallion — Traumazine

Megan Thee Stallion dropped Something for the Hotties last year and Good News in 2020. Now, the chart-topping emcee keeps that momentum going as she delivers her newest body of work, Traumazine.

The new project features Future, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, and Lucky Daye. Meg also teams up with fellow power players Latto and Rico Nasty. Meanwhile, Juicy J, Hitkidd, OG Parker, J. White and Bongo ByTheWay are among the effort’s producers.

Thee Stallion says this album is all about growth. “It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now,” she wrote in a message on social media. “I ain’t saying I finally figured everything out or that I’m finally at peace [because] I’m not. [But I’m] excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head.”

Meg also spoke with Spotify about the 18-song set. “The hotties are definitely going to hear the more personal side of me, the more vulnerable side,” she says. “I feel like they’re going to be able to better understand why I am the way I am…I’ve never been this open and this vulnerable.”

Stream Traumazine below.

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

What happens when you combine a Rick James classic with Nicki Minaj’s 2022 sound? The Queen of the Barbs tries to answer this question with her newest single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Nicki utilizes the track to boast but also to chastise those she views as copycats. “I got a princess face, a killer body, and a samurai mind / They can’t be Nicki, they sound stupid, I just laugh when they try,” she raps. “On applications, I write ‘pressure’ ‘cause that’s what I apply.”

The “Super Freak”-inspired track also includes references to other artists, including Master P, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna. “I just F’d a G,” she rhymes on the cut. “Made him say ‘uhh,’ just ask Master P / Ball so hard, I just took a knee / Get me rocky a.s.a.p., word to Rih.”

Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph, Vaughn Oliver, and Malibu Babie produced the single. Listen to “Super Freaky Girl” below.

The Game — DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind

Nas’ 1994 debut album Illmatic is one of music’s most celebrated albums. A full 28 years later, The Game unveils DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind, a new album inspired by the Nasir Jones classic.

This 30-song LP features a bevy of stars, including Rick Ross, Ice T, Kanye West, French Montana, Twista, and Lil Wayne. To go further, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Cam’ron, Chlöe, and Big Sean also make appearances.

Moreover, DRILLMATIC also includes a message to Eminem on “The Black Slim Shady” in which Game writes: “Little Marshall Mathers mad ’cause nobody thinks that little Marshall matters / That sentiment’s hard to gather.”

So what’s the Illmatic connection? “I always patterned myself, my rhyme capabilities, and my storytelling behind Nas,” The Game says in an interview with HipHopDX. “That album, to me, there’s no better first album for me than Illmatic.”

For those wondering, Game says he ran the idea by Nas. “He blessed it, and so I ran with it.” Listen to DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind below.

Back Thought & Danger Mouse — Cheat Codes

Black Thought and Danger Mouse fans can rejoice as the dynamic duo’s long-awaited album arrives. Although it isn’t called Dangerous Thoughts, as some speculated, the new album Cheat Codes delivers 12 new songs from the acclaimed emcee-producer combo.

Thought and Mouse ainvite some familiar faces to the party, including Raekwon, MF DOOM, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, Run the Jewels, Conway The Machine, and Michael Kiwanuka.

Prior to this, Thought announced the album back in 2020. “It’s a feel-good record,” he told Hot97 at the time, as reported by Hypebeast. “It’s a record for people who got into hip-hop and sort of evolved at the same period of time that we did. We’re the elder statesmen at this point, so I feel like this record is reflective of that too.”

Listen to Cheat Codes below.

The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé — “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Beyoncé keeps dropping new music. After unleashing a “Break My Soul” remix with Madonna, Queen Bey teams up with The Isley Brothers for a 2022 version of their “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” classic.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl, Pts. 1 & 2” originally came out in 1975. It dropped alongside songs like “For the Love of You, Pt. 1 & 2” and “Fight the Power, Pts. 1 & 2” as part of The Isley Brothers’ celebrated album The Heat Is On.

Recently, Ronald Isley spoke about the collaboration during an interview with Billboard. “I’d met and talked to Beyoncé when she was just getting started with Destiny’s Child,” he says in the Q&A. “When we began recording our new album…last year, the idea of working with Beyoncé was one of the first things I thought about. She worked on this just about the whole last year in between recording her own album.”

This new Bey-assisted iteration is expected to land on The Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, set to drop next month, according to a press release. Listen to “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” below.