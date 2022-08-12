EXCLUSIVE: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Star Malcolm Mays Says Lou Lou Just Wants To Be Left Alone In Season 2

It’s time to hop in the Power time machine and take a trip back to Queens for season two of Raising Kanan.

At the end of season one, things escalated quickly after Kanan (Mekai Curtis) put a bullet in Detective Howard (Omar Epps), who might also be his father, unbeknownst to him. Kanan’s mother, Raquel (Patina Miller), took her place at the top of the drug game after successfully framing her rival Unique (Joey Bada$$) for the shooting with some help from her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Quick Recap

Season two picks up three months after those events. Kanan is still in Virginia hiding out, Raquel’s drug enterprise is now super successful, and Uncle Marvin is still stuffing his face but dodges jail time. Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) is still dealing with the death of her girlfriend and the aftermath of her massive fight with her father, and Lou Lou is serious about making it in the music industry.

“Man, he just wants to be left the f*** alone to do his little beats. N****s just want to make little beats. And people keep f***ing with him. That’s it. That’s what it is. He’s like, “I want to do the beats.”

Ahead of season two’s highly anticipated premiere, Cassius Life spoke with Malcolm Mays about where his character’s state of mind is after season one. Mays revealed that Lou Lou is more focused on music this season and is tired of hitting home runs or, as Tommy (Joseph Sikora) calls it, canceling Christmas. In the first season, Lou Lou had a brush with death that landed him in the hospital for days and served as a wake-up call for Raquel’s one-time most reliable enforcer.

Malcolm May Reveals Lou Lou Is Tired of The Drug Game