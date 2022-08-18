T.I. Laughs Off Punching “Chainsmokers” Singer For Unexpectedly Kissing Him

T.I. would like everyone to calm all the way down regarding allegations that he punched a member of The Chainsmokers after the band member made the not-fatal-but-definitely-punchable mistake of kissing the Atlanta rapper on the cheek. Andrew “Drew” Taggart, one half of the Chainsmokers duo, posted on Tik Tok about the punch, which he said happened at a nightclub.

“T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek—it was totally my fault.”

“He was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ He pushed me off, and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad’… And he was like, ‘Alright, cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever,” Taggart continued. “First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here. I was feeling the vibes way too hard, and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it! It’s fully fine.”

I mean, at least Taggart appears to understand the folly of his ways. You can’t just go around kissing any old dude on the cheek. That’s some white dude sh-t that not all Black men engage in. I’m not condoning punching—I’m just saying.

Anyway, T.I. laughed the whole thing off and posted a video to Instagram that essentially told everyone to chill.

“Y’all literally keep me in some sh-t,” T.I. said as he laughed and walked around his home, briefly stopping to ask someone off camera if they would like some tea. “First of all, I love The Chainsmokers. Let’s just get that straight. I have nothing negative to say. I just had to work through some stuff, and we worked through it. We got to a much better place.”

One might assume that by, “I just had to work through some stuff,” T.I. meant, “I had to punch this fool in the face for kissing me, but then we got cool expeditiously”—but who knows. Maybe they just talked about it over some tea.