Brian Tyree Henry: Black Superman

“There’s no greater feeling in the world than slamming Brad Pitt’s face on a tray table,” muses Brian Tyree Henry. The burly yet affable chameleonic actor is alluding to his bonkers fight scene with the Oscar-winning Hollywood icon in the dizzying, hilarious and outrageously violent action assemble Bullet Train (based on Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel Maria Beetle). Henry plays one half of the quirky British brothers/assassins Lemon and Tangerine, who are trying to survive a bloody, high-speed Japanese rail ride with a parade of body count-amassing killers that includes aforementioned headliner Pitt, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji, Karen Fukuhara, Michael Shannon, Atlanta co-star Zazie Beetz, and “twin” Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

“I know the dynamic of having a Black guy and a white guy team up to go on the same mission,” Henry explains of his unlikely, fraternal, onscreen bond with Taylor-Johnson. “But usually those duos are two men from different worlds coming together like in Lethal Weapon or Pulp Fiction. But with Lemon and Tangerine, we don’t know what their upbringing was like, but we know they went through it together. I’m really grateful to David for allowing us to explore that because you don’t really get the chance to see that kind of kinship and brotherhood between two people like us.”

“To me getting that gray is the testimony of making it. Every year in our lives it feels like you are beating a statistic.”—Brian Tyree Henry

David, of course, is Bullet Train director David Leitch, who has nothing but unmitigated praise for the classically trained Yale School of Drama thespian. “He’s an actor’s actor,” the auteur behind such face-smashing joyrides as John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Dead Pool 2, and The Fast & The Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw says glowingly of Henry. “For the first week our sound mixer, who is Irish, was convinced that Brian was British [laughs]. He actually asked Brian, ‘Hey, how do you like being over here in LA?’ And Brian was like, ‘I live in Atlanta, man.’ He was not just going to phone in a British accent.”

The irony is that when Henry, 40, first set foot on the campus of Morehouse University a professional acting career was not something he believed was ever attainable. “I thought either you had it or you don’t, and that primarily meant being white, pretty, thin and all that shit,” he explains. “I did theater for fun… I did it for escapism, honestly.” It wasn’t until the Fayetteville, North Carolina native was convinced by friends at Spelman College to audition for the classic Greek play Antigone that he knew he had found his calling. “That was the best feeling for me to know that there were no limitations to what I could play or be,” he says.

That’s an understatement. Ever since his breakout run in the Emmy-winning surreal FX comedy series Atlanta as uneasy rapper Paper Boi, the man has been an omnipresent screen titan—genre-jumping from the Oscar-stamped drama If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) and underrated crime heist release Widows (2018) to the comic book blockbusters Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, Joker (2019), and Marvel’s Eternals (2021). Next up for the Emmy nominated Henry: a big screen Apple film pairing him with Jennifer Lawrence titled Causeway, due out later this year, and his first two lead television roles in FX sci-fi FBI drama Class of ’09 and in another Apple production, Sinking Spring.

Try and catch up.

CassiusLife: So let’s start with the British accent. Where the hell did it come from?

Brian Tyree Henry: What I wanted that accent to be was a hodgepodge of you not knowing where to place him actually. Because of the backstory, because of [Aaron Taylor-Johnson and I] being raised in the foster care system that threw us around we were able to develop a backstory of these characters while we were filming. Because the first thing you hear about Lemon and Tangerine is they are twin brothers, and it’s very clear they ain’t fucking twins [laughs].

I mean, that’s clear as day…

But what actually ended up happening is when I was doing the press tour in Europe [someone told me] Lemon’s accent is cockney. It’s more East London based and I think that’s kind of been an influence because of Aaron who plays my brother. Also, I have a lot of Black British friends and I wasn’t going to have them slapping me in the street.