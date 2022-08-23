Crown The King: LeBron James Flashes New Dental Jewelry Featuring His Logo

LeBron James found 97 million more reasons to smile last week when his two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers made him the highest-earning player in NBA history. But instead of showing off a toothy grin, a new photo of the 4x NBA champ shows him flashing some blinged-out dental hardware amidst a mean growl.

“[C]rown for the King,” reads the post uploaded by photographer/writer Abigail Keenan. And the star small forward appropriately has a crown of his “King James logo” distinctly situated on his right upper canine.

James has been known to sport various dental ornamentation from time to time, and fans of LBJ may actually have seen this piece a little before the general public. In fact, he showed off the crown on his own Instagram page last month, but it sat on his other upper canine at that time.

The 18x NBA All-Star appears to enjoy showing off different crowns and grills for social media, too.

In May 2021, while on his way to Game 2 of the opening playoff round versus the Phoenix Suns, he rocked a more bedazzled dental crown, courtesy of NYC’s high-end jeweler Gabby Elan. Instead, it used James’ “lion’s head” logo, though, with a coronated king-of-the-jungle made of gold and surrounded by more gold and diamonds.

And for his 37th birthday, LBJ went all out and had both rows of teeth adorned with bling. For his upper set of choppers, James purchased some Baguette Gap Grillz. And his lower set was dressed up in custom diamond Bridge Grillz that had custom cut marquise style diamonds as well.