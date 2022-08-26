Vanessa Bryant To Donate Her $16M Lawsuit Winnings To Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant will donate the $16 million she was awarded in her case against Los Angeles County to the nonprofit Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Her lawyer, Luis Li, said she was grateful to the “good Samaritans who brought to light the decades-old practice of taking and sharing photos of accident and crime victims for no legitimate purpose.”

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline,” he said in his statement. “Those measures are the responsibility of the Sheriffs and Fire Departments – responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers.”

Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester are to receive $31 million in damages for the unauthorized circulation of photos from the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven more.

The judgment was rendered on May 24, one day after the late NBA legend’s 44th birthday. “All for you! I love you!” she wrote on IG, beneath a post of herself, Kobe, and Gianna. “JUSTICE for Kobe and GiGi.”

The statement continued, “It is Mrs. Bryant’s hope that this important civil rights case will put to a stop this abhorrent and callous behavior. Mrs. Bryant intends that proceeds from this judgment will go to the Mamba and Mambacita foundation to shine a light on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.”

Bryant also partnered with jewelry shop Zoë Chicco on a collection that includes two very special pendants are engraved with quotes from Kobe himself: “Bet On Yourself,” and “Dedication Makes Dreams Come True.”