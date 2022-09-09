Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Marriage Reportedly “Hitting A Rough Patch” Over His NFL Return

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly haven’t been the coziest of bedfellows recently. According to PEOPLE, an anonymous source revealed, “There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.”

Last month, Brady took an 11-day hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and some fans speculated that he probably disappeared to tape some episodes of the FOX reality show The Masked Singer. But in actuality, the 7x Super Bowl champ stole away from the team for a family trip to the Bahamas.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,” the source additionally told PEOPLE. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

When Brady initially retired from the NFL this past July, Bündchen praised her husband for his achievements through 22 seasons on the gridiron. She also sounded eager to move forward with life post-football, though.

“I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life,” the supermodel tweeted in early February. “Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

However, Brady’s time away from playing football was short-lived, as the quarterback decided to suit up one more time at age 45. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” one source said to Page Six last week. Another informant told the publication the following: “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.”

And things haven’t appeared to get any better for the couple since their trip to the Caribbean, either. “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa,” Page Six was told. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

But this time around, rumors of divorce have been ramping up. Let’s see if Brady’s love of the game will finally cost him the love of his life.