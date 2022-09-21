Long Hair Don’t Care: Zaya Wade Shows Off New Hairstyle In Latest Tiffany & Co. Collection

Since Dwyane Wade‘s daughter, Zaya came into her true self, she’s been showing out.

Now her latest brag comes by way of her inclusion in a new Tiffany campaign.

The 15-year-old took to Instagram to show off a bunch of new shots with the storied jewelry company while rocking a new half-up-half-down hairstyle, captioning the post, “dreams become reality #tiffanylock.“

In the pictures, she’s also showing off the gold bracelet from Tiffany’s new Lock collection which retails for $6,800.

Zaya’s journey has been fully supported by her father Dwyane and stepmother Gabrielle Union who immediately educated themselves on the LGBTQ community.

However, the NBA champ knows that the reality is the world won’t be as accepting of Zaya as he is, and he’s afraid for her.

Back in June, as a guest speaker at the TIME100 Summit 2022 he spoke with CNN’s Poppy Harlow about those fears on the heels of the Anti-Trans sports laws.

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves our house,” Wade said. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.” He then segued into the rise in anti-trans sports bills in America and decried the ignorance of U.S. lawmakers on such matters. “This is our life. We live this,” Wade later added. “When you’re out there making rules, and if you’re not experiencing this and you’re not living this, and you’re just out there signing away and making laws, that’s not right.”