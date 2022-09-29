What’s Beef: Pusha T Drops New McDonald’s Diss Track

Fast food chain Arby’s is known for having roast beef as their primary meat of choice, instead of your standard burger or chicken. But the Atlanta, GA-based company enjoys regular old beef wherever Pusha T, their fast food rival McDonald’s, is involved. And the rapper fires shots at the Golden Arches by way of the latest Arby’s jingle, “Rib Roast.”

“That McRib falls below average / Replaced by the Country Style Arby’s Rib Sandwich,” the Clipse lyricist rhymes in the new 80-second ad for Arby’s. “McDonald’s, what you selling, mystery meat? / Hop up and go away, what this history teach? / Mickey D’s, McRib, you ain’t it in the streets / The Real Country Style Rib Sandwich here to compete.”

The commercial also features Black professional bull rider Ezekiel “Blue” Mitchell. He is seen wearing different Arby’s merch, like a T-shirt, bandana, a snapback, and a bolo tie. And there’s even a crying clown in the spot.

“Rib Roast” comes months after “Spicy Fish Diss,” King Push’s previous salvo at McDonald’s. “I’m the reason the whole world love it / Now I gotta crush it/ Filet-O-Fish is sh-t and you should be disgusted,” he raps. “How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it / A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?”

Pusha, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, has long been vocal about feeling swindled by McDonald’s over the creation of their iconic jingle. He opened up about it with Rolling Stone.

“I am solely responsible for the ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he said. “I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership. It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake,” Push explains. “It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother [No Malice] — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running. I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”