Kim Burrell Brings Yolanda Adams Into Her Mess While Addressing Backlash Over Sermon Remarks—Again

At this point, it is clear that Kim Burrell is better off finding herself a pew to sit down and be quiet in because every time she tries to address her offensive comments during a viral church sermon in July, she just makes things worse and gets herself dragged all over again.

It was bad enough when she said what she said.

It got even worse when she gave her lazy, condescending non-apology.

Now, the gospel singer who apparently thinks having her statements approved by a proper public relations team is some kind of unholy sin has continued to fail at her cause by making an appearance on ‘Tamron Hall where she just basically showed, once again, that she has no remorse for her comments as if that weren’t already obvious.

First, Hall asked Burrell how she felt about the controversy surrounding her infamous sermon.

“I feel great because my intent to what I was speaking to–first, thank you for allowing me to come on and asking me to come on and taking into consideration that there’s always more than one side–there’s a jargon that happens in church, that the charismatic Black church, there’s a lingo and certain things we say that we fully understand, which it almost feels like when you see those cameras in church now it’s an intrusion upon that because for those who don’t understand it, they’re going to misinterpret what it means,” Burrell said.

So, basically, Burrell is out here acting like Black people are unfamiliar with what goes on in the Black church and that’s the reason why so many Black folk were offended. Got it.

“I feel the same way I felt that night,” she went on to say. “My intentions were pure. I was making an analogy, actually, I was honoring the Pastor about being there. And I was making an analogy about his personality. I just didn’t word it to whereas they would understand it.”

So, I’m pretty sure Burrell doesn’t understand what an analogy is, or a metaphor, apparently.

“It was completely ad-libbed,” Burrell admitted. “Yeah, I didn’t have a plan to talk to a certain thing. It was a form of encouragement, is what it was, for those who can hear in that way. There are some people who go, ‘You telling people not to live in a trailer home.’ That’s not what I said. I compared a trailer home to mansion living. I was metaphorically speaking. Everybody wanted to turn my words into accusing people that if you have a certain kind of financial status that I was speaking against that, which is so far from the truth.”

Here’s what she actually said in July:

“You choose up. Find you some value, you know? Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house? It’s not about status or material things it’s just about choices.”

Again, where’s the metaphor?

Anyway, at some point in her interview with Hall, Burrell decided to drag fellow gospel singer Yalonda Adams into her mess because apparently, Adams didn’t send her a “Hey girl, just checking in to tell you I don’t fwy anymore” text before saying something “negative” about her and her unholy sermon publicly.

Hall wasn’t having it though.

“Let me be clear here, Yolanda is a friend of mine as well and I am also from Texas and I did not want to turn this into a–because I don’t know what happened behind the scenes,” Hall said. What I was asking if you wanted more time for–you said there was more of backstory to what you said on the pulpit not the interpersonal relationships of two people that you’re now here with me another person I care about…”

Again, if all Burrell was going to do was continue to act like she did nothing wrong and paint herself as the victim, she could have kept it all in the drafts. Maybe go pray about it or whatever. But this ain’t it, sis’. Go sit somewhere.