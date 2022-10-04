Tremaine Emory Blasts Kanye West For ‘Using Virgil’s Death,’ Ye Responds

A fellow designer is fed up with Kanye West‘s rants.

Tremaine Emory, the founder of Denim Tears and Supreme’s current creative director, took offense to Ye’s recent Instagram post about YZY Season 9 where he says Virgil Abloh’s death is on the hands of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH.

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE,” West captioned a photo of a statue. “CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS? LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS, OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.”

Emory had an issue with Ye calling Abloh his best friend and aired out some dirty laundry when revealing he wasn’t invited to Abloh’s funeral and all the nasty remarks he made when he allegedly knew he had terminal cancer.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” Emory started off the Instagram post. “Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE , this time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE “RECEIPTS” ( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death) Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum( and why you weren’t allowed to speak at the public funeral) . You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…”

Emory continued, calling Ye a victim once again and referencing his need for acceptance in the realm of fashion.

“Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world…take care…at least we’ll always have ‘UGANDA’,” he continued.

Ye caught wind of Emory’s critique and responded by saying that Supreme, which Emory works for, is also owned by LVMH.