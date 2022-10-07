STREAMED: Quavo & Takeoff Connect For “Only Built for Infinity Links,” Nicki Minaj & Skeng Drop “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix),” & More

Quavo & Takeoff — Only Built for Infinity Links

Raekwon released his classic Only Built 4 Cuban Linx LP back in 1995. That album famously co-starred his Wu-Tang Clan brother Ghostface Killah and they appeared together on the cover. Now, 27 years later, Quavo and Takeoff showcase that project’s long-lasting impact with the release of their debut as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, and it comes with a cover that resembles the original.

Q and T reached out to a slew of collaborators for this one. Gucci Mane and Birdman appear on the previously-released singles “Us vs. Them” and “Big Stunna,” respectively. Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Summer Walker also lend their voices. Meanwhile, Budda Beats, DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, Mustard, and Quavo himself are among the LP’s producers.

Speaking of the Wu’s influence, Quavo says they reached out to The Chef prior to the album’s release. “Yeah, we most definitely hollered at Raekwon. It was all love, we gave him respect,” he tells TMZ. “We told him, ‘It would be an honor, we dropping this album called Only Built for Infinity Links that’s inspired by y’all.’ We just wanted to let him know that we respect the OGs and we most definitely love Wu-Tang. Got super love for Wu-Tang.”

The album may have been inspired by Rae, but it’s also inspiring rumors of its own. Responding to whispers of a potential Migos breakup in light of the duo’s LP, Quavo tells the Big Facts Podcast: “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family, sh-t that’s supposed to stick together, and sometimes when sh-t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.” Takeoff adds: “Only time will tell. We always family. Ain’t nothing gonna change.”

Listen to Only Built for Infinity Links below.

Nicki Minaj & Skeng — “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”

Dancehall artist Skeng dropped his buzzing “Likkle Miss” track earlier this year. More recently, Nicki Minaj unveiled an official remix for the song. And now, Nicki and Skeng are adding even more fuel to that joint’s fire with “The Fine Nine Remix.”

“Caribbean girls run it,” Minaj says on the intro. Soon, collaborators Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, and London Hill add to the remix, making up “The Fine Nine.”

Minaj is celebrating the song’s release on Twitter, saying this is a personal passion project. “I can’t stop my creativity for charts anymore,” she writes. “I’ll just do both. I HAVE to express the West Indian tingz like I’ve done since the very beginning of my career. So thankful for REPUBLIC understanding.”

Meanwhile, Nicki continues to thrive on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her hit single “Super Freaky Girl” recently hit the top of the coveted chart and is presently sitting at No. 6. Listen to “The Fine Nine Remix” of “Likkle Miss” below.

Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard f. Lil Durk — “My Friends”

Ty Dolla $ign teams up with Mustard for a friendship anthem. Over a thumping instrumental, the duo celebrate their homies on “My Friends” and they bring Lil Durk along for the party.

“On top of the world, me and my clique / Got it out the mud, now we all lit / This how it feel to be rich, Black, and poppin’ / F—k your feelings, I can hear the money callin’ / Yeah, me and my friends / Me and my twins.”

Durkio adds: “That ain’t your dawg if you ain’t got the same opps…You know I love you, I send the real addy to the main slot / You know that’s twin and ‘em, same thots, same Glocks.”

Ty and Mustard say this is the lead single from their forthcoming joint album, according to a press release. “We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now and it’s always special when me and Ty link,” Mustard says. Dolla adds: “Every time my brother Mustard and I link up, we make history…What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones?”

Listen to “My Friends” below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie feat. Roddy Ricch — “B.R.O.”

East meets West as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch connect. The melodic duo join forces once again on their new collaboration, “B.R.O.”

Over a thumping beat, A Boogie explains the song title’s acronym. “If I call you bro, you better ride out,” he sings. Shortly after that, Roddy sheds light on their connection: “The projects always showing love for me / Whenever I’m in New York, me and Boogie like cousins.”

The guys also go back-and-forth on this track. “I came from the bottom, I came straight out of poverty,” Roddy sings. “I gotta look around and see who’s with me and not with me,” A Boogie responds.

Boogie recently announced his forthcoming album, Me vs Myself, is slated to drop Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Roddy recently released his solo single, “Stop Breathing.”

This isn’t the first time Boogie and Roddy have linked up on wax. The two emcees also collaborated on songs like “Tip Toe” and “Numbers.” Listen to their latest joint “B.R.O.” below.

Cormega — The Realness II

Cormega released his fan-favorite The Realness LP back in 2001. More than two decades later, Mega returns with the sequel.

This version comes equipped with an all-star roster of producers, including The Alchemist, Large Professor, Harry Fraud, Havoc, and Sha Money XL. Domingo, Streetrunner, and Mega himself are also among the LP’s producers. Nas and Lloyd Banks lend their voices.

As longtime fans will notice, there’s a through line between this one and the original. “I originally wanted to put out the album sooner, but it took patience and luck to get producers and artists back who appeared on the first album,” Cormega says in a statement, as per 2DopeBoyz. “Although it took time, it was well worth it.”

Mega tells Ambrosia for Heads that this is a real authentic followup to the original. “I wanted it to be a true sequel. I didn’t want to cheat the fans; I didn’t want to [simply call it] The Realness II and just give you a whole bunch of songs that have nothing to do with The Realness. That’s not consistent.”

Listen to The Realness II below.