GMC Hummer EV & Don C Roll Out New Malibu Series With Big Sean & More

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The Malibu Series is a new visual adventure via a collaboration between GMC Hummer EV and fashion innovator Don C. The Malibu was shot in the sunny environs of Malibu and Agua Dulce in California and features the likes of Big Sean and more.

The launch of the Malibu Series marks the first such collaboration between GMC and Don C, which highlights the bells and whistles of the world’s first all-electric super truck, the GMC Hummer EV. Shot in five parts, the series breaks out into episodes titled “Off Road Beast,” “Immersive,” “Superfast, Design,” and “Next Gen Electric.”

Joining Don C and Big Sean in the series, which places each featured figure in the driver’s seat of the GMC Hummer EV, will be award-winning interior designer Kelly Wearstler, Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, and talented lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia.

The GMC Hummer EV was first introduced to the masses in October 2020 and reservations for the Edition 1 model were filled in minutes. The Edition 1 offers a GMC-estimated 1,000 HP, 111,500 lb-ft of torque, and can reach speeds of 0 to 60 MPH in three seconds. The truck also boasts 329 miles on a full charge.

Don C is no stranger to GMC, having worked with the Detroit-based General Motors team on past collaborative works. And Don C isn’t just a brand ambassador, he’s also a proud owner of the GMC Hummer EV.

“My whole career and creative point of view has been centered on the revolutionary; exploring this truck’s capabilities and really getting to put it through its paces and thinking about how we can integrate such an iconic name into the forefront of culture is a dream,” Don C said regarding the collaboration. “Anyone who knows me knows I love cars, and I can’t give this one a bigger compliment than, I bought one for myself. To be a part of the electric vehicle revolution through my relationship with GMC, complements my narrative on life. The GMC HUMMER EV Malibu Series was my homage to many of the things I love rolled into one: nature, sports, design, music, film and speed.”

Don C was also gracious enough to spare his precious time and offer a bit more perspective regarding the massive scale of the GMC Hummer EV collaboration.

I’m hyped to add value and to collaborate with GMC HUMMER EV. I appreciate GMC reaching out to me and taking input from my peers to add proper flair to this campaign. Hip-Hop makes the world go round! With GMC being based in Detroit, I immediately reached out to my brother Big Sean, who hails from Detroit, to bring some additional flavor and excitement to this project. To be a part of the electric vehicle revolution through my relationship with GMC is amazing, and I love having my own HUMMER EV – I love the aesthetics and the ground-breaking features, and I’m saving money on gas.

To see the GMC Hummer EV Malibu Series in its entirety and to learn more, please click here.