50 Cent’s Eldest Son Offers Him $6700 To Fix Their Relationship

Marquise Jackson, the 25-year-old son and eldest child of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is making a public announcement to the G-Unit captain. According to a recent Instagram upload, FFiddy’sboy says he is willing to repair the strained relationship with his famous dad — and he’ll even plunk down some of his own money to make it happen.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Marquise captioned the post. And in the accompanying photo, he is sitting next to numerous U.S. bills that spell out “ENTITLED.”

The IG post is the latest salvo between the estranged father-son duo. It comes days after Marquise received backlash for slamming his famous father for allegedly being stingy with child support.

“I’m not talking about I want a Lambo; at the time, I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars. I should not want for anything, right?” he said in an interview with YouTube personality ChokeNoJoke. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars, I think, or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”

“And that can’t buy socks?” Choke No Joke asked.

“$6,700 a month in… New York City, you do the math,” Marquise replied back. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister – you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody – you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

Fiddy’s silent response to his son spoke volumes, though. Shortly after his Marquise’s post, the Jamaica, Queens rapper uploaded a short clip from his Starz show Power in which his character Kanan takes his own son’s life. “No caption needed,” 50 Cent wrote.

The Jacksons have come a long way from their appearance together in the music video for the artist’s commercial breakout hit two decades ago, “Wanksta.” Two years ago, Fiddy spoke on his feelings of his son’s undue deservedness.

“I don’t have a relationship with [Marquise]. It’s an unfortunate situation,” he shared in his own April 2020 interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “All I can think of is the entitlement being filtered. You’ve gotta imagine, how do you make a privileged child feel deprived or angry? When he comes into his own and he starts to have interest in his identity because he’s attracted to women at that point, or attracted to men, I don’t know… I don’t know what’s going on over there.”